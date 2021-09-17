ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

ACMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

In other news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $2,583,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,554,845 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 38.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,216,000 after purchasing an additional 281,723 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ACM Research during the first quarter worth $57,369,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 67.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 361,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,964,000 after purchasing an additional 145,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 23.7% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 321,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,906,000 after purchasing an additional 61,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACMR traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $102.40. 147,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,367. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.62 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.42. ACM Research has a 12 month low of $60.84 and a 12 month high of $144.81.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.57 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 15.30%. Equities research analysts predict that ACM Research will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

