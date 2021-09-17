Aave (AAVE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $447.89 Million

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Aave coin can now be purchased for $363.08 or 0.00769841 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aave has a market cap of $4.78 billion and $447.89 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aave has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00059529 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.80 or 0.00133155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00013362 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00045659 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave (AAVE) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,177,230 coins. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

