936,447 Shares in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Acquired by Alpine Associates Management Inc.

Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 936,447 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,527,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORBC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 42.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in ORBCOMM by 73.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 12,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ORBCOMM by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,589,000 after buying an additional 337,164 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in ORBCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ORBCOMM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

ORBC remained flat at $$11.49 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 1.57. ORBCOMM Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $65.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.82 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. Equities analysts predict that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORBCOMM Profile

ORBCOMM, Inc engages in the provision of network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications. Its products are designed to track, monitor, control and enhance security for a variety of assets, such as heavy equipment; fixed asset monitoring; government and homeland security; and in industries for manufacturing, warehousing, and supply chain management.

