$74.24 Million in Sales Expected for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will announce sales of $74.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CareDx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.39 million and the highest is $74.70 million. CareDx reported sales of $53.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CareDx will report full-year sales of $290.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $289.60 million to $291.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $342.46 million, with estimates ranging from $338.26 million to $349.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CareDx.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million.

CDNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CareDx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 5,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.67, for a total transaction of $513,505.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,715,201.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $907,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 374,256 shares in the company, valued at $33,945,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,469 shares of company stock worth $5,221,651 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in CareDx by 9.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 69,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in CareDx in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in CareDx in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CareDx by 263.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,809,000 after buying an additional 362,771 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in CareDx by 40.1% in the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 163,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,941,000 after acquiring an additional 46,725 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $67.96. 48,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,707. CareDx has a 1-year low of $30.27 and a 1-year high of $99.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.27 and a 200-day moving average of $77.25.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

