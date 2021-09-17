$567.44 Million in Sales Expected for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) will announce sales of $567.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Amedisys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $562.17 million and the highest is $574.88 million. Amedisys posted sales of $544.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMED shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amedisys from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.83.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $169.02 on Friday. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $166.01 and a 12 month high of $325.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.23 and a 200-day moving average of $244.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Amedisys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Amedisys in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amedisys in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 55.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Amedisys in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 38.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

