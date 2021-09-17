3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus raised their target price on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.85.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.72. 134,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,835. 3M has a 12 month low of $156.13 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $104.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.73%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

