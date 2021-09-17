3,935 Shares in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 352.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4,194.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 854.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VSTO opened at $41.22 on Friday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $47.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.39.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $662.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

