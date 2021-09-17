$3.74 Billion in Sales Expected for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to announce sales of $3.74 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.74 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.75 billion. BorgWarner reported sales of $2.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full year sales of $15.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.38 billion to $15.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.38 billion to $17.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BorgWarner.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Shares of NYSE BWA traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.46. 28,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,081,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 1.3% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 19.9% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in BorgWarner by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 63,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

See Also: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BorgWarner (BWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.