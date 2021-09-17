2,100 Shares in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury General during the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,580,000 after buying an additional 15,824 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 222.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 13,155 shares during the last quarter. 39.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCY opened at $57.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.92. Mercury General Co. has a twelve month low of $39.48 and a twelve month high of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.38.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $959.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.52 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.67%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

