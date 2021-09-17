$2.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) to announce sales of $2.82 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.81 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern posted sales of $2.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year sales of $11.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.97 billion to $11.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.31 billion to $11.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%.

NSC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.10.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

NSC traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $246.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,115,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,206. The company has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $196.15 and a twelve month high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.14%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

