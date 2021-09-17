$15.90 Million in Sales Expected for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) to post $15.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.70 million. UroGen Pharma reported sales of $3.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 359.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year sales of $55.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $54.10 million to $57.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $127.43 million, with estimates ranging from $114.50 million to $135.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 127.56% and a negative net margin of 349.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URGN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in UroGen Pharma by 17.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in UroGen Pharma by 21.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the first quarter worth $227,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in UroGen Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 368.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter.

URGN stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.68. 156,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,094. The company has a market capitalization of $348.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.22. UroGen Pharma has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.37.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

