$15.90 Million in Sales Expected for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) to post $15.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.70 million. UroGen Pharma reported sales of $3.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 359.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.
On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year sales of $55.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $54.10 million to $57.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $127.43 million, with estimates ranging from $114.50 million to $135.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover UroGen Pharma.
UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 127.56% and a negative net margin of 349.05%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URGN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in UroGen Pharma by 17.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in UroGen Pharma by 21.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the first quarter worth $227,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in UroGen Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 368.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter.
URGN stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.68. 156,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,094. The company has a market capitalization of $348.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.22. UroGen Pharma has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.37.
UroGen Pharma Company Profile
UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.
