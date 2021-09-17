13,050 Shares in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 21.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 24,077 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 9.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 337,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 29,194 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 48.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 15,232 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 94.0% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 33,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period.

Shares of OPP stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.48. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $16.36.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.1586 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.72%.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

