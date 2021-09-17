$1.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.69. Synchrony Financial reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year earnings of $6.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $7.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $6.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.19.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.44. The company had a trading volume of 268,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,895,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.92. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $52.14. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

