$1.31 EPS Expected for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46. Columbia Sportswear reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $566.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COLM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.14.

In other news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $54,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 40.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 2,146.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

COLM stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.34. 12,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,267. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $73.11 and a 1 year high of $114.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.20%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

