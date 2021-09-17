$0.83 EPS Expected for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to report earnings per share of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.79. Lindsay reported earnings of $1.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $6.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.43 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNN traded up $3.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.66. The company had a trading volume of 249,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.93. Lindsay has a fifty-two week low of $91.41 and a fifty-two week high of $179.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.08%.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

