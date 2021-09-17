$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PRA Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. PRA Group reported earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full-year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $285.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.52%.

In other news, EVP Laura White sold 3,880 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $162,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,477 shares of company stock worth $1,379,514. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 260.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in PRA Group during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PRA Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.09. 5,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,702. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.66. PRA Group has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $45.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.41.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

