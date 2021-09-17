$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PRA Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. PRA Group reported earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full-year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PRA Group.
PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $285.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.52%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 260.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in PRA Group during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PRA Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.09. 5,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,702. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.66. PRA Group has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $45.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.41.
About PRA Group
PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.
