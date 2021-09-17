-$0.25 EPS Expected for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Inogen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.39). Inogen reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 212.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Inogen.

Get Inogen alerts:

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $101.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.75 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on INGN. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair upgraded shares of Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Inogen stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.83. 2,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,117. Inogen has a 1-year low of $26.90 and a 1-year high of $82.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.44.

In related news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 6,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $413,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $722,592.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,093.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,693. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Inogen by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Inogen by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Inogen by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Inogen by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Inogen by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inogen (INGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.