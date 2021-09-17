$0.06 EPS Expected for One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) will post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.06. One Stop Systems reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.23 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $14.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 million.

OSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on One Stop Systems from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on One Stop Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark began coverage on One Stop Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on One Stop Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.47.

Shares of OSS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,609. One Stop Systems has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $99.11 million, a PE ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.95.

In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 20,000 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $118,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 49,527 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $307,562.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,030 shares of company stock valued at $776,607. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in One Stop Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in One Stop Systems by 73.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in One Stop Systems by 11.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.56% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

