$0.01 EPS Expected for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) This Quarter

Analysts expect AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) to post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is ($0.83). AXIS Capital reported earnings per share of ($0.77) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 101.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXIS Capital will report full-year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AXIS Capital.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXS. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AXIS Capital from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AXIS Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 2,626.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXS traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $45.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,276. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.66. AXIS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AXIS Capital (AXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.