ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ZTE Corporation is engaged in providing telecom equipment and networking solutions to telecom operators. The company offers wireless communications systems, wireline switch and access equipment, optical and data communications equipment, mobile phone handsets, data card products, and telecommunications software systems. It also engages in the production of remote control switch systems, multimedia communications systems, and communications transmission systems. The company also provides technical design, development, consultation, and related services for the research, manufacture and production of mobile communications systems equipment, satellite communications, microwave communications equipment, beepers, computer hardware and software, closed-circuit TVs, microwave communications, automated signal control, computer information processing, process monitoring systems, and fire alarm systems. ZTE Corporation is based in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised ZTE from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ZTE from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ZTE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of ZTCOY opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average is $5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.97. ZTE has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0626 per share. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. ZTE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

ZTE Company Profile

ZTE Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of information and telecommunication technology products. The company has the most complete telecommunications product line, covering every vertical sector of wireless networks, core networks, access & bearer networks, services and terminals markets.

