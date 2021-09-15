ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Sells $4,690,700.00 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $4,690,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joseph Christopher Hays also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 14,054 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $907,747.86.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,702 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $99,805.28.

On Thursday, August 12th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 14,024 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $871,731.84.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 3,273 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $191,928.72.

On Thursday, July 8th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,836 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $711,447.12.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $67.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $68.78. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth about $11,175,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $9,992,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $13,448,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $2,329,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 15.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

