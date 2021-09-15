Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 316,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,342 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up 2.2% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $59,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,882,000 after buying an additional 1,178,470 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 760.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,270,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,681 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Zoetis by 503.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,161,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,889,000 after purchasing an additional 968,926 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 10.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,612,000 after acquiring an additional 912,551 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,432,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,265,000 after acquiring an additional 841,224 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.14. 7,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790,607. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.07 and its 200-day moving average is $181.17. The company has a market cap of $96.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $210.10.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,144.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,854. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.08.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

