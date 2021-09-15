Zel 24 Hour Volume Hits $175,811.00 (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.82 or 0.00281812 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.13 or 0.00146674 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.15 or 0.00180667 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005704 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001064 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 77.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002946 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

