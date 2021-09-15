Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.85

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.85 and last traded at $27.85, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.85.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.82. The firm has a market cap of $997.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.63.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF)

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

