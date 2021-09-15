Zacks Investment Research Upgrades WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) to “Buy”

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.75 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree Investments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.82.

WETF opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.36. WisdomTree Investments has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $876.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.11 and a beta of 1.81.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 259.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 9,773 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 70.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

