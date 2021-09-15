Zacks Investment Research Lowers Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust invests primarily in retail and office purposes. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust is based in Singapore. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SURVF opened at $1.11 on Friday. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of income-producing real estate, which is primarily used for retail and office purposes. The firm operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail and Convention. The Office segment comprises of Suntec city, park mall, and pacific highway.

