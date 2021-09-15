Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.05.

NYSE:SHC opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average is $24.60.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $251.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.27 million. Research analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sotera Health news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,677,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 64.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,720,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 852.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 481,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after buying an additional 430,628 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 148.0% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 24,734 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the second quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 48.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 17,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

