Zacks Investment Research Lowers Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) to Sell

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. is a pure-play commercial electric vehicle company. Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc., formerly known as Forum Merger III Corporation, is based in DELRAY BEACH, Fla. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

ELMS opened at $7.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.68.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Electric Last Mile Solutions will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELMS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,256,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,302,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,853,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. 9.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

