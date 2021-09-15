Zacks Investment Research Downgrades The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Lovesac Company retails home furnishing products. The Company offers alternative furniture store, sectionals, bean bags, bean bag chairs as well as other accessories such as blankets, footsacs and throw pillows. Its registered trademark consists of Lovesac(R), Sac(R) and Sactionals(R). The Lovesac Company is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.63.

The Lovesac stock opened at $65.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.66. The Lovesac has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $95.51. The stock has a market cap of $985.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.43.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Lovesac will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other The Lovesac news, CFO Donna Dellomo sold 3,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $262,131.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,843,080.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 15,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,099,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,267,204 in the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 18,675 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at $781,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in The Lovesac by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Lovesac by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,826,000 after purchasing an additional 56,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in The Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

