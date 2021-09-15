Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) to Strong Sell

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Affimed N.V is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing single and combination therapies to treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline consists of AFM13, AFM24, AFM26, AFM11 and AMV564 which are in clinical stage. Affimed N.V, formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V., is based in Heidelberg, Germany. “

Shares of Affimed stock opened at $6.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.99 million, a P/E ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 2.67. Affimed has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Affimed had a negative net margin of 91.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Affimed by 31.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,028,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,215 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 0.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,335,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,355,000 after purchasing an additional 50,195 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 2.9% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,265,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,753,000 after purchasing an additional 150,288 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 16.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,260,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,878,000 after purchasing an additional 315,959 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 16.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,545,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 218,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

About Affimed

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

