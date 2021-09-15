Zacks: Brokerages Expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) will announce $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.90. United Natural Foods posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, September 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United Natural Foods.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Northcoast Research raised United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE UNFI traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,190. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $42.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.28.

In other United Natural Foods news, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $292,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Natural Foods (UNFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.