Zacks: Brokerages Expect Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) to Post -$0.60 EPS

Analysts expect that Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) will post ($0.60) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Homology Medicines reported earnings per share of ($0.62) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.70). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($1.98). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 271.18%. The company had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million.

FIXX has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Homology Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXX opened at $7.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.40. Homology Medicines has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $427.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of -0.39.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIXX. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Homology Medicines by 6.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Homology Medicines by 30.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Homology Medicines by 8.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Homology Medicines during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Homology Medicines by 20.4% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. 57.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

