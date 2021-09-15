Zacks: Brokerages Expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to Post $2.12 EPS

Equities analysts expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to report $2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.84 and the lowest is $1.49. Encore Capital Group reported earnings of $2.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year earnings of $10.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.23 to $11.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $9.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.98. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $427.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ECPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

In other Encore Capital Group news, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $45,639.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,047.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period.

Shares of ECPG opened at $47.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.30. Encore Capital Group has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $50.05.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

