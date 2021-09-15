Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) to announce $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.23. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.72%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMPH. TheStreet raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

NASDAQ AMPH traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.02. The stock had a trading volume of 741 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,354. The company has a market capitalization of $865.54 million, a PE ratio of 85.62 and a beta of 0.74. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.50.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 31,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $630,795.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,319.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,132.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,711 shares of company stock worth $1,066,412 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,889.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 866.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

