Zacks: Analysts Expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $93.70 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) will report sales of $93.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.46 million to $96.93 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers reported sales of $100.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full-year sales of $384.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $378.04 million to $390.85 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $376.10 million, with estimates ranging from $359.61 million to $392.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 4.78%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SKT. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.94%.

In other news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $271,660 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 59.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 38.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.