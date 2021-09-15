Zacks: Analysts Expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) to report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.10). Motus GI reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.39). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 73.19% and a negative net margin of 8,058.18%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MOTS. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Motus GI from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Motus GI in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Motus GI by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motus GI by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 124,458 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. 15.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOTS stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.76. 898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,735,066. Motus GI has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $2.74. The company has a market cap of $36.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

