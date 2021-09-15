Zacks: Analysts Expect KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Equities analysts expect KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for KemPharm’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.07). KemPharm reported earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.63). KemPharm had a positive return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 42.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

KMPH stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $306.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 3.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.50. KemPharm has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $22.08.

In other news, CEO Travis C. Mickle purchased 5,000 shares of KemPharm stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $44,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,271 shares in the company, valued at $305,697.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,305 shares of company stock worth $47,754. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMPH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KemPharm by 3,242.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm in the second quarter worth $6,331,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm in the second quarter worth $5,659,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KemPharm by 47.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,209,047 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 391,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KemPharm by 165.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 294,874 shares in the last quarter. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

