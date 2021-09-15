Zacks: Analysts Expect Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) to post $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Funko’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.22. Funko posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $236.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.77 million.

FNKO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.63.

In other Funko news, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 165,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $3,589,796.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 63,889 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $1,346,780.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,171,789 shares of company stock worth $24,888,620 over the last 90 days. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 2.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Funko by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 8.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Funko by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Funko by 93.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FNKO stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,073. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.32. The company has a market cap of $914.12 million, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.41. Funko has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.74.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

