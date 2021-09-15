Zacks: Analysts Expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $542.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) to post sales of $542.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $539.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $544.50 million. Dropbox reported sales of $487.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DBX. JMP Securities upped their target price on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Shares of DBX opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Dropbox has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $45,811.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $335,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,902 shares of company stock worth $2,035,553 over the last ninety days. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 96,421.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,254,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,382,000 after buying an additional 10,243,776 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 27,777.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,050,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,973,000 after buying an additional 4,035,482 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 890.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,754,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,475,000 after buying an additional 3,375,611 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter worth about $90,930,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 334.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,347,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,293,000 after buying an additional 1,807,518 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

