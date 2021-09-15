Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LiveVox’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.04). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover LiveVox.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $28.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.38 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LVOX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on LiveVox in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on LiveVox in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of LVOX stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.29. LiveVox has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

In other LiveVox news, CFO S Gregory Clevenger bought 8,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $55,748.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVOX. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. acquired a new stake in LiveVox in the second quarter worth about $556,420,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in LiveVox in the second quarter worth about $8,137,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in LiveVox in the second quarter worth about $7,701,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in LiveVox in the second quarter worth about $2,505,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LiveVox in the second quarter worth about $2,505,000.

About LiveVox

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

