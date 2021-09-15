Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 95.4% from the August 15th total of 28,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yunhong International in the second quarter worth $575,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yunhong International in the second quarter worth $5,856,000. CNH Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Yunhong International by 66.0% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 67,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 26,770 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Yunhong International in the second quarter worth $1,015,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yunhong International in the second quarter worth $134,000. 63.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yunhong International alerts:

Shares of ZGYH stock opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. Yunhong International has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $11.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.19.

Yunhong International intends to acquire assets and businesses or entities through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as China Yunhong Holdings Ltd. Yunhong International was founded in 2019 and is based in Wuhan, China.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.