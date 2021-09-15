Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y)’s share price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$13.98 and last traded at C$14.09. 7,238 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 5,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.29.

Y has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Yellow Pages to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Yellow Pages from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.27, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of C$385.17 million and a PE ratio of 8.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.57.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$74.59 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yellow Pages Limited will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

Yellow Pages Company Profile (TSE:Y)

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

