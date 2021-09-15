Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,407 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter worth $57,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter worth $70,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 713.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 13,293 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the first quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

AUY opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.52. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $6.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.56.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $437.40 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 6.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AUY. National Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.65.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

