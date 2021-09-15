YAM V3 (YAM) Price Hits $0.71 on Exchanges

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. YAM V3 has a total market capitalization of $8.91 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, YAM V3 has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One YAM V3 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001508 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00063810 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.33 or 0.00143070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014420 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $381.68 or 0.00811031 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00043913 BTC.

YAM V3 Profile

YAM V3 (YAM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 13,931,136 coins and its circulating supply is 12,548,338 coins. YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance . YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance . YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

Buying and Selling YAM V3

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YAM V3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

