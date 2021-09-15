Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 15.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,074 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 17.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 12.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XYL opened at $132.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.95 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 62.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,105,528.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,199 shares in the company, valued at $30,941,153.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 6,804 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total value of $874,177.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,655,818.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,258 shares of company stock worth $11,596,984. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.36.

Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

