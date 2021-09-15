Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $8,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 18.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 43.3% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 91,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after buying an additional 27,706 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 222,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,686,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 19.5% during the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 49.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,105,528.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,941,153.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 6,804 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total transaction of $874,177.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,655,818.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,258 shares of company stock worth $11,596,984. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $132.49 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.95 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.50. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.36.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

