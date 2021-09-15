Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Shares Down 4.7%

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) shares fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.07. 458,871 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,076,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $205.50 million, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Xunlei in the first quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Xunlei by 1,510.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Xunlei in the second quarter worth $37,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Xunlei in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xunlei by 25.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

