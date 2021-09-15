Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $10.45, but opened at $10.96. Xponential Fitness shares last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 114 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CFO John P. Meloun acquired 9,975 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $109,625.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,782.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that Xponential Fitness Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

