XMON (XMON) Price Tops $1,293.59 on Exchanges

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. In the last week, XMON has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. XMON has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $169,718.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMON coin can currently be bought for about $1,293.59 or 0.02728347 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XMON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00076542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00122907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.72 or 0.00180798 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,346.03 or 0.99858856 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,374.10 or 0.07116417 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $410.66 or 0.00866139 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002835 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON launched on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XMON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.