Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 119.1% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 13.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XEL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.02. 34,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718,211. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.12. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The company has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.59%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

